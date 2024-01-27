NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after buying an additional 15,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,794.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 82,646 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.57. The stock had a trading volume of 939,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,761. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.43 and a fifty-two week high of $77.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

