NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,685,000 after purchasing an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $242.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,857,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,649. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.51. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $190.18 and a 1 year high of $243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $341.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

