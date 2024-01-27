NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,984 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $383.51. 388,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,903. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.61 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 64.69%.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

