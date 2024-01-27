NBC Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,111,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,623,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,523 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Fox Factory by 14.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,963,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,593,000 after purchasing an additional 381,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,377,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.00. 227,502 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,356. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.85. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Fox Factory had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.43.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

