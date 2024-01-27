NBC Securities Inc. Takes $640,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 105,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,762,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,727,087 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3,012.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 205,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,159,000 after buying an additional 198,940 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,149,000 after buying an additional 82,712 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 58,336 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,551,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MGC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.78. 56,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,118. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $132.54 and a 1-year high of $175.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.01.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

