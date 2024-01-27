NBC Securities Inc. Takes $687,000 Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CDW during the second quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.20.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $229.69. 641,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.62. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $160.66 and a 1-year high of $229.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

