NBC Securities Inc. Takes $739,000 Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 439.3% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $4.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.52. 1,840,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,852. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.81. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Zoetis Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.