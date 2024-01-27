NBC Securities Inc. Takes $845,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 2,340,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,854. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $51.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

