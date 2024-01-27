NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,458 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in General Motors by 10.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in General Motors by 32.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 13.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in General Motors by 5.3% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on GM shares. HSBC started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Motors from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

General Motors Trading Up 0.1 %

GM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. The stock had a trading volume of 14,181,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,938,756. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.52. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.