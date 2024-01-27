Needham & Company LLC Boosts Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) Price Target to $6.50

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Nexxen International Stock Performance

NEXN stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. Nexxen International has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Nexxen International had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $80.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.00 million. Analysts expect that Nexxen International will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexxen International Company Profile

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

