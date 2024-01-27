Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Clear Secure from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Shares of Clear Secure stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,253. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.81 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Clear Secure by 442.2% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 157,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 128,088 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Clear Secure by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

