Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $525.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $460.00.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The company has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

