Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $579.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $480.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

