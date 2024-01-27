Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $475.00 at Barclays

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $375.00 to $475.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.33.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. Netflix has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $579.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $480.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

