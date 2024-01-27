Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $460.00 to $650.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $8.42 on Wednesday, hitting $570.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,755,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $579.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $480.78 and a 200-day moving average of $438.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 13,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.80, for a total transaction of $7,425,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,118,342. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at $237,284,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,534 shares of company stock worth $131,284,553 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

