NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.150-2.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $840.0 million-$840.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $842.9 million.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.48. 1,126,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. NetScout Systems has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $36.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.79.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 14.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.99 million. Research analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $60,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,264.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

