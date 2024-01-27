New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $71.99

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.99, but opened at $79.90. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $77.98, with a volume of 1,544,184 shares traded.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92 and a beta of 0.60.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 376.4% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 102,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 81,303 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,559,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,291,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,005,000 after buying an additional 400,135 shares during the period. Finally, Panview Asian Equity Master Fund boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 144.0% in the second quarter. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund now owns 427,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

