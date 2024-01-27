New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NYCB. UBS Group lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.35.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,737,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,239,024. New York Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 37.39% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 11,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $108,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,893.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $55,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $49,054,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,876 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1,234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 3,929,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,163,000 after buying an additional 3,634,600 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.