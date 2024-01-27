Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Has $4.48 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.76.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 163,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,956 shares of company stock worth $41,971,013 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655,073. The firm has a market cap of $368.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.98%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

