Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.41, but opened at $3.70. Nokia Oyj shares last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 10,697,206 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOK shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,183,000 after acquiring an additional 763,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 79.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,029,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,142 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 44.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 171.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

