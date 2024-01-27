Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 6,387 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $518,176,000 after buying an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $203.11. 287,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,801. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.67. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.33, for a total value of $25,041.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,374.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $402,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,736,613.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,469,966. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

