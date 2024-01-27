Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 170,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $9,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after acquiring an additional 362,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after purchasing an additional 419,776 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XEL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

XEL stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,038,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,232. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.73 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Stories

