Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $7,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.43.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $5,148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total value of $5,148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $657,751.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,646,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,378 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,162 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,934. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.71. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $90.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

