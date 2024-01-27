Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 42,600 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 195.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $9,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,079,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,119,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after buying an additional 37,303 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,055,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,686. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $176.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.52.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.