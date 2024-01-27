Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $954,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,898 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 260.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,404,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,560 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $207,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $493.59. The stock had a trading volume of 706,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,256. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $470.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $435.00. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $528.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total value of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,327.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

