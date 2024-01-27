Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.18 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,270 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in eBay by 6.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $42.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,936,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.81. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

