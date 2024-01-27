Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.59 Million Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $128,720,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,608,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after purchasing an additional 409,637 shares in the last quarter. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $47,086,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $156.24. 1,443,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $171.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.12.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.