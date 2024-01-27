Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.91 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,756 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,726,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,196. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.