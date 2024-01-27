Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,349,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,903. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.66.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares in the company, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.56.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

