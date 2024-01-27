Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 484 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $9,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,106. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.07 and its 200-day moving average is $212.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Truist Financial upped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

