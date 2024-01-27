Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 13,491 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $337,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $153.79. The company had a trading volume of 19,494,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,639,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $154.76.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,459 shares of company stock worth $25,949,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

