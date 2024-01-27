Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

NOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOG

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,288. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.84. Northern Oil and Gas has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $43.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.33.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,731.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares in the company, valued at $7,867,994.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 29,141 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 32.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,033 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.