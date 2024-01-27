Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) PT Lowered to $45.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Northern Oil and Gas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 38.96% and a return on equity of 49.08%. The firm had revenue of $313.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total transaction of $52,367.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 58,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $133,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,867,994.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock valued at $209,680. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the third quarter valued at $67,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

