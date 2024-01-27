Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) PT Raised to $13.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) had its target price raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.63. Northwest Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $14.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $186.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.06 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar purchased 13,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,064.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northwest Bancshares news, EVP Scott J. Watson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $64,500.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,137.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Devin T. Cygnar purchased 13,692 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $150,064.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,692 shares in the company, valued at $150,064.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 63,913 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 336,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Northwest Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.