Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.25.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.05. 5,533,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,098. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The stock has a market cap of $484.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 165.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 6.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

