NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Guggenheim raised NRG Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised NRG Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.50.

NRG Energy Price Performance

Shares of NRG traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,697. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $30.25 and a 12-month high of $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 41.72% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that NRG Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -19.56%.

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

