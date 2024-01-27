NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Up to $2.34

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.34, but opened at $2.50. NuScale Power shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 681,341 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of NuScale Power from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NuScale Power

NuScale Power Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $638.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 37.43% and a negative net margin of 400.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 204,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.