NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the pipeline company on Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a payout ratio of 108.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.02 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 156.9%.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NS traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 936,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.71. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $21.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.58 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NS

About NuStar Energy

(Get Free Report)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.