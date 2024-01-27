NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their hold rating on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $23.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NS. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on NuStar Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.56. The company had a trading volume of 936,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,746. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 131.79% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 307.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,688,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NuStar Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,865,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,453,000 after buying an additional 4,586,344 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,112,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,994 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in NuStar Energy by 319.6% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 2,316,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,404,000 after buying an additional 1,764,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 47.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after acquiring an additional 691,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

