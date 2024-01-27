Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Up 7,655.1% in January

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, an increase of 7,655.1% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 739,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 10.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Nuwellis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUWE

Nuwellis Stock Performance

Shares of NUWE remained flat at $0.49 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 214,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,310. Nuwellis has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $10.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 191.82% and a negative return on equity of 141.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -12.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Nuwellis

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Nuwellis

(Get Free Report)

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.