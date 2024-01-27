Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE) Short Interest Up 7,655.1% in January

Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 604,900 shares, an increase of 7,655.1% from the December 31st total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 739,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuwellis stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuwellis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUWE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.90% of Nuwellis at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuwellis Price Performance

Shares of Nuwellis stock remained flat at $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 210,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,064. Nuwellis has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nuwellis ( NASDAQ:NUWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 141.02% and a negative net margin of 191.82%. The company had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nuwellis will post -12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuwellis in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Nuwellis Company Profile

Nuwellis, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medical devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's products are the Aquadex FlexFlow and Aquadex SmartFlow systems, which are indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from fluid overload who have failed diuretics.

