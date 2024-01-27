Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.62

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 42761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OCSL. B. Riley downgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $101.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.15 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.51%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 138.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

