Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.68.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at $1.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.11. Oatly Group has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $2.83.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oatly Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 48.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.36% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

