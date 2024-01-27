Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Oconee Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OFED traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401 shares, compared to its average volume of 750. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.62. Oconee Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

About Oconee Federal Financial

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee and Pickens County areas of northwestern South Carolina, and the northeast area of Georgia in Stephens County and Rabun County.

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.