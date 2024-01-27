Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Raised to $7.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ OCGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 3.65. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
