Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Okta were worth $7,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Okta by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Okta by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,061,000 after purchasing an additional 24,128 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $620,725.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,449 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $620,725.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,689.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,077 shares of company stock valued at $1,795,179. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of Okta stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,419. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.54. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OKTA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna began coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.81.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

