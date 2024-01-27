Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.03 and last traded at $11.03. Approximately 446,428 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 628,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director G. Walmsley Graham acquired 131,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,542,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 29,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $435,879.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,572,112.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 131,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,871,235.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,542,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,355 shares of company stock worth $1,415,742. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,710,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,122,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

