Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OMER
Omeros Stock Down 1.8 %
Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Omeros
In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omeros Company Profile
Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Omeros
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 8 best meme stocks to buy now
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 best meme ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.