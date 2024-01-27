Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Omeros from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Omeros Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 374,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,480. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. Omeros has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.84 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.35.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.20). On average, equities analysts predict that Omeros will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Omeros

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,227.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Omeros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Omeros in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omeros during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

