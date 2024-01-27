One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Short Interest Update

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,500 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the December 31st total of 119,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

One Liberty Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OLP traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $21.14. 50,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,935. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.15. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $445.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of One Liberty Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OLP

Insider Activity at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $55,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other One Liberty Properties news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total transaction of $67,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Justin Clair sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,040.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,053,000 after purchasing an additional 64,371 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Liberty Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.