OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

OP Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 29.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 31,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,960. The firm has a market cap of $170.25 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. OP Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.91 million for the quarter. OP Bancorp had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 13.00%. As a group, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of OP Bancorp by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 74,481 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in OP Bancorp by 99.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 49,806 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in OP Bancorp by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 837,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,314,000 after buying an additional 41,486 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

